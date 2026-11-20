MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of pelicans have returned to the wild after more than a month in recovery.

The two seabirds were found injured along South Florida beaches — one from Sunny Isles and another from Haulover.

The pair of birds shared the exact same injury: a fishing lure stuck in their left leg.

Both were taken in by volunteers from the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, arriving at the rehabilitation center on the same day as well.

Rehabilitation is a mission this station has had for decades.

“Since Pelican Harbor was founded in 1980, we’ve treated over 10,000 pelicans, and we do these releases as often as we’re able and it never gets old,” said Pelican Harbor Seabird Station Executive Director Chloe Chelz.

Animal experts removed the hooks, surgically closing the wounds and helped the pair through their recovery.

“I don’t know what the future holds for them, but I know it’s bright,” said Chelz.

After over 40 days, the birds took off from South Pointe Park Pier in Miami Beach.

“It’s always a beautiful sight to see an animal go back to the wild,” Chelz said.

Chelz credits partnerships with fire rescue and lifeguard stations for helping recover injured birds and supporting the mission of bringing them back to health.

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