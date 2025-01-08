MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pelicans are once again spreading their wings and flying high over Miami’s clear and sunny skies after they were nursed back to good health.

Members of the community found the two brown pelicans with severe fishing-related injuries and brought them to the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

Volunteers with the nonprofit organization worked on the two juvenile birds for over two months to get them able to fly again.

“One of them had his pouch torn like completely open, and he stayed with us for 60 days, almost, and the other one had a hook in his chest, and he was still entangled in the fishing lines,” said Marianna Niero, Communications Manager at Pelican Harbor.

While these injuries are unintentional, Niero said they’re far too common in the area.

“Actually, they were found in a very popular fishing location nearby here, and it’s very common for any seabird to get injured with, like, fishing hooks and lines,” she said.

With help from the Pelican Harbor staff, the two birds were able to get their necessary procedures and were brought back into good health.

“The goal is to see them able to eat by themselves, fly well. If they’re waterproof and good if they are seabirds, and that’s when we know it’s time for them to be released,” said Niero.

On Wednesday, the birds got a fly-high start to the new year as they were released into the wild near 23rd Street in South Beach.

“When you’re releasing them, it’s so rewarding, and all of the effort and the hours put into their care, you know they are having a second chance at life,” said Niero.

She added that after releasing these two birds, the number of animals under the care of Pelican Harbor is 56.

“Here in Miami, it would not be the same without our wild animals, so we want to protect them,” said Niero.

Pelican Harbor warns residents against feeding or giving water to injured birds that are found. Instead, call them at 305-751-9840 to get the birds the care they need.

