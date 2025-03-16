MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved crash in Miami that sent three people to the hospital, including a police officer, officials said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle collision near Northwest 47th Avenue and Seventh Street, at around 6:35 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the police officer was traveling eastbound when the other driver involved, who was traveling westbound, attempted to make a turn, and the vehicles collided.

Police said one of the vehicles involved hit two female pedestrians.

Fire rescue officials said paramedics transported one of the pedestrians to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Crews took the second civilian victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital with lacerations to the leg. She is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the police officer involved was transported to Ryder Trauma as a precaution and is stable.

Back at the scene of the incident, officers shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 43rd and 51st avenues in both directions, as well as Northwest 47th Avenue between Sixth and 11th streets. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

