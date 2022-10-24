MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police have nor provided a description of the vehicle involved, as they continue to investigate.

