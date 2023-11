SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are recovering from injuries they suffered after being struck in a Southwest Miami-Dade street.

It happened this morning near Southwest 122nd Avenue and 18th Street.

Police said the driver hit the victims before ramming into a wall.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.