HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run in Hialeah that left two people dead.

Hialeah Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 47th Street, Sunday night.

Investigators said the driver of a dark colored SUV was traveling southbound along East Eighth Avenue when he struck and killed both victims as they were crossing the street.

Police said the motorist kept on going and fled the scene.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have shut down East Eighth Avenue between 46th and 49th streets. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.