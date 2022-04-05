MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of young heroes were honored by Miami-Dade County leaders after their quick actions in a scary situation saved a baby’s life.

Palmetto Bay teens Jacob and Christian Beard received a standing ovation at Tuesday’s Miami-Dade Commissioner meeting.

“These two young men are truly exceptional,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

The teens knew just what to do to breathe life into a baby, who was struggling for air.

Back in January, the 13- and 15-year-old brothers were playing in their yard when a neighbor ran out of her home yelling that her baby was choking and couldn’t breathe.

“They performed CPR. They immediately dialed 911,” said Higgins.

The brothers dislodged the substance that was blocking the 9-month-old baby’s airway. They said they learned how to save a life in school.

“My [physical education] teacher, Mr. David, taught us CPR,” said Jacob.

Jacob and his teacher, Kirk David, were recently honored by the organization Do The Right Thing.

“Well, parents, congratulations to you. We know how proud you are, and we are all in your debt, and we hope that you set a great example for many others,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The teens received a proclamation for an act that changed a life forever.

The brothers were quick to point out it was a team effort in saving the baby’s life.

