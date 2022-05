MIAMI (WSVN) - Two orangutans, 7-year-old Jiwa and 9-year-old Bella, had a successful first date.

Jiwa arrived at Zoo Miami back in April to pair with the last orangutan.

Zookeepers will be watching the endangered primates closely to see if they will reach the reproduction stage.

As of now, things are on a good track.

