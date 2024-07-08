NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two gunmen made an escape on the water after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a man to the hospital, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, both subjects opened fire on people having a party behind a home on South River Drive, near 150th Street, just before 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

“South River Drive, advising a person has been shot next door,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a dispute.

Cellphone video shows people arguing. A man in orange appears to be grabbing at his waistband while a second guy has a gun in full view. The man in orange then begins running and shooting.

The video recorded over 50 shots that rang out at the party.

Police said paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Officials believe some people may have fled on a personal watercraft.

Neighbors told 7News that this is not the first shooting that has happened at the home and said that their complaints about their neighbor have not been addressed.

“It’s a mess,” said a neighbor. “It’s out of control. We reported to the county, we reported to the police, they just don’t do anything.”

“This neighborhood becomes a mess because of these people here,” said Erika Willingham. “This is a residential area and it’s not supposed to be like this.”

The home is known online as the Boss Mansion.

According to social media posts, the home is known for jet ski parties. The parties are hosted by an organization called Boss Group Ministries which is led by Maurice Symonette.

“They only use this house for parties in order to make money,” said the neighbor. “They just don’t care about anyone.

The neighbor said he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about people shooting from their personal watercraft.

“I actually reported two weeks ago to Fish and Wildlife because they were shooting from a Jet ski to the trees to the birds,” he said.

In 2022, one person was fatally shot and three others were injured during a party at Boss Mansion.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a fight broke out between a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male during that party.

“There has been multiple complaints about this home, and we are working with the Regulatory and Economic Resources Department, and they are aware of the nuance that’s going on in the home,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Luis Sierra in 2022, “and they are investigating the home as well.”

Symonette also spoke to 7News following the 2022 incident.

“I wasn’t even here last night because I wasn’t throwing a function last night… ” said Symonette.

On Monday, a man was seen going into the home and when asked what happened, he told 7News “Yahweh’s enemy was responsible.”

According to property records, the home has been foreclosed.

Representatives for Boss Group Ministries did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

