NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two gunmen made an escape on the water after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a man to the hospital, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, both subjects were on a personal watercraft when they opened fire on people having a party behind a home on South River Drive, near 150th Street, just before 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a dispute.

Police said paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

