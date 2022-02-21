(WSVN) - Two people are said to be OK after a search was launched near Fisher Island.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Miami Marine units, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene at around 11 a.m., Monday.

Officials received reports of a person missing from a sailboat.

It was later discovered two people were on a dinghy that was not tied to the boat. It apparently got loose earlier in the morning with the tide.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the occupants of the dinghy were located safely on land.

