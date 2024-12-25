SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were en route to respond to a Christmas Day medical emergency call when they crashed into each other in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 137th Avenue, just before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials sai both officers were transported to a hospital as a precaution. They are both stable and expected to be OK.

