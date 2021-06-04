HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two state prison officers at a Homestead facility have been arrested in what authorities described as separate schemes to smuggle contraband.

Sgt. Travis Thompson and Officer Gary Littlejohn are accused of smuggling items to inmates at the Dade Correctional Institution.

Prosecutors said they brought in cigarettes and a cellphone in exchange for cash.

Both men have been charged with felonies.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.