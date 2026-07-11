NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rolled over cement truck has caused emergency crews to shut down two northbound lanes on Interstate 95 near State Road 860.

The rolled over cement truck has blocked off the area, and put multiple lanes of traffic to a standstill.

There has been no word on how the truck toppled over, or the condition of the driver.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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