NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A flooding nightmare is making waves in North Miami, as residents brace for another storm season, but two homeowners are taking steps to make sure they’re prepared when the rains come.

George Faehnle has owned property on Northeast 109th Street, west of Biscayne Boulevard, for three years.

“I get anxious, because I know that I have to go through another season of wondering what’s going to happen,” he said.

Each time there’s heavy rain, Faehnle said, the street turns into a river, and the homes flood out.

“It’s terrible. Water goes knee-deep into your property, everything gets damaged, you have to tear up all the walls, and your appliances get ruined,” he said.

It’s not just rainwater, but something far more foul: septic water.

“That septic water was horrible. It was dirty, and you can only imagine the infections you can get [from] it,” he said.

With the damage comes a hefty price tag.

“Easily $200,000, $300,000 in damages,” said Faehnle.

Faehnle’s neighbor, Aaron Cardelino, is dealing with the same challenge.

“It is north of $50,000 to get the house to where it was,” he said

Working together, Cardelino and Faehnle have sent countless pleas for help to local government. They also created a group chat for their street for quick communication.

“Everyone goes into emergency mode. People have lost their jobs because they have to lose five, six days of work to fix their house and get their life in order,” said.

Last October, the two men took it a step further. spending thousands of dollars on their own stormwater pumps.

“Aaron went ahead and ran the house. If it wasn’t for him, we’d be flooded completely,” said Faehnle.

“We took matters into our own hands, deploying pumps we bought at a hardware store, with hoses that we ran 800 feet, all the way to Biscayne, where there is a proper drain system,” said.

Cardelino and Faehnle believe the reason for the flooding to be faulty stormwater pumps and the existing septic system.

While they’re grateful that the county is quick to place temporary pumps during heavy rainfall, they feel a more permanent solution is needed.

“Every single year its gotten worse, and it keeps getting worse, and honestly, the water keeps getting deeper and deeper,” said

As for converting the neighborhood from septic to sewer, that’s a whole other task that the county is currently working on under their Connect to Protect program. Though as of right now, the timing of such a switch is unknown.

“The communication has been open, but they don’t give us a finite plan on how the problem is gonna be resolved,” said. “They just tell us they’re working on it, but without any effective actions.”

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

