HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway on the Palmetto Expressway after a body was discovered in a truck, which has caused two northbound lanes to be shut down.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hialeah Police arrived at the scene on State Road 826, near Okeechobee Road, Monday afternoon.

According to officials, they responded to a call of a suspicious silver Ford pickup truck in the area of Northwest 103 Street. When they arrived, they discovered an adult male dead inside the vehicle.

“I was driving north, I saw the way the truck was parked with a smashed window. I thought it was a stolen car,” said the witness who called 911. “I drove around through the Perimeter Road and I saw a couple of holes, bullet holes in the window. I realized [inaudible] a stolen car so I called 911, they transfer me to Highway Patrol, they came and they find out it was a man inside it.”

Officials say the truck was involved in some sort of crime.

Cameras captured the truck, which had a yellow tarp inside.

Officials said the deceased was an adult Black male.

Hialeah Police Department has taken over the investigation.

Just before 4 p.m., a tow truck was on scene and towed the truck away.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, two northbound lanes have reopened.

If you have any information on this crime, call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

