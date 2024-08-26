WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway on the Palmetto Expressway after a body was discovered in a truck, which has caused two northbound lanes to be shut down.

FHP and Hialeah Police arrived at the scene on State Road 826, near Okeechobee Road, Monday afternoon.

According to officials, they responded to a call of a suspicious silver Ford pickup truck in the area of Northwest 103 Street. When they arrived, they discovered an adult male dead inside the vehicle.

Officials say the truck was involved in some sort of crime.

Cameras captured the truck, which had a yellow tarp inside.

While the two northbound lanes were closed, the express lane remains open.

