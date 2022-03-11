FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police pursuit ended with a crash in Florida City, leading police to apprehend two narcotics suspects.

According to Florida City Police, officers were pursuing the duo when the suspects’ Jeep crashed into another car at the intersection of Southwest Fifth Street and West Palm Drive, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

The impact sent both cars crashing into a concrete power pole, causing power lines to spark.

Police officers helped the innocent driver get out of their vehicle.

Both narcotics suspects bailed on foot with their drugs and guns, but they were quickly caught and taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.