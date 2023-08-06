HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two migrants were taken into custody after landing on Haulover Beach earlier this weekend.

According to authorities, at least four migrants were spotted arriving on a boat, just after 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were seen arriving soon after, taking two men into custody near the Haulover Inlet Bridge.

As of Sunday evening, it remains unclear where the migrants are from.

