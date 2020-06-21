2 Miami restaurants reopen after reported COVID-19 safety violations prompt closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two restaurants in Miami have reopened just in time for Father’s Day, two days after, officials said, police ordered them to shut down when they discovered violations to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

7News cameras captured diners seated for lunch at Astra in Wynwood, Sunday afternoon.

Astra and Swan in the Design District were allowed to reopen after they signed an affidavit saying they will follow the Miami-Dade County’s new normal rules.

“We ask our guests that if you do come, please wear your masks, please respect the social distancing and just be patient with us because with the 50% capacity [regulation], it is hard to accommodate everyone, but we will try our best,” said Alejandro Garcia, Astra’s general manager.

Diners celebrating Father’s Day at Astra said that despite the new guidelines, they’re excited to be allowed to celebrate with family.

The reopenings come on the same day Florida health officials reported nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State.

A release put out Saturday by the office of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez stated that Miami Police shut down Astra and Swan on Friday after being informed of the situation by Miami-Dade Police.

A third restaurant, El Secreto Bar and Grill in Little Havana, was also ordered to close.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, the owner of El Secreto said his business is registered as a bar, so he is not allowed to open yet.

The owners of restaurants found to be in violation of safety rules are subject to a $500 fine and up to 180 days in jail

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.