2 Miami restaurants reopen after being closed for reported COVID-19 safety violations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two restaurants in Miami have reopened two days after police ordered them to shut down when they discovered violations to Miami-Dade County’s recently implemented emergency order regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines.

7News cameras captured diners seated for lunch at Astra near Wynwood, Sunday afternoon.

“Safety is always our priority, it’s our number one priority for our staff and our guests,” said Alejandro Garcia, Astra’s general manager.

Astra and Swan in the Design District were allowed to reopen Sunday after they signed an affidavit saying they will follow Miami-Dade County’s new normal rules.

A release put out Saturday by the office of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez stated that Miami Police shut down both restaurants on Friday after being informed of the situation by Miami-Dade Police.

The mayor said he is cracking down on enforcement.

“That’s what our focus is now: tougher enforcement of the new normal rules that require masks and social distancing,” he said.

Garcia said the problem was mainly with guests waiting to be seated. He said security will enforce the rules in line and inside the restaurant.

“We ask our guests that if you do come, please wear your masks. Please respect the social distancing and just be patient with us because with the 50% capacity [regulation], it is hard to accommodate everyone, but we will try our best,” he said.

A third restaurant, El Secreto Bar and Grill in Little Havana, was also ordered to close.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, the owner of El Secreto said it was a misunderstanding and that he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to open because his business is registered as a bar.

The reopenings come on the same day Florida health officials reported nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State, bringing the total of cases to over 97,000.

By Monday morning, the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state totaled 100,217.

With the spike in cases across the state, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has a simple message for businesses and his residents: follow the rules or get ready for another shutdown.

“I think we’re going to have to get pretty serious about it because we don’t want to get to the point we were at before,” Gelber said.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez went on CNN on Sunday to address COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re also going to begin cracking down on restaurants that are acting as if they’re bars and nightclubs,” he said. “That’s already begun this week. The county has already started doing it. The city is going to start doing it as well.”

On Monday, the mayor reiterated his efforts to enforce the guidelines on businesses operating during the pandemic.

“We are trying to do a strict enforcement campaign,” Suarez said. “We’re seeing a tremendous uptick in cases, particularly among young people.”

Suarez’s comments come amid backlash after he was recently seen at Swan appearing to not be complying with social distancing rules.

A statement issued by his office reads in part, “The Mayor had dinner at a table with three other individuals in compliance with city and county policy. He is doing everything he can to responsibly support local small businesses.”​

The recent spike in coronavirus cases could have helped explain why there were relatively few diners at Astra on Sunday afternoon.

Those who came out to celebrate Father’s Day at Astra said that despite the new guidelines, they’re excited to be allowed to spend quality time with family outside their homes.

“It’s not ideal, certainly, to have to wear masks and these sort of things, but after being stuck in quarantine for the last several months, you do whatever you can to get out, right?” said customer Jorge Soto.

The owners of restaurants found to be in violation of safety rules are subject to a $500 fine or up to 180 days in jail.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.