MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police motorcycle officers were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash along the Dolphin Expressway.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the westbound lanes, about half a mile west of Le Jeune Road in Miami, at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The motormen’s motorcycles were seen on the shoulder of the highway with significant damage.

Paramedics transported both injured officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

7News has learned a dark-colored SUV may have been involved in the wreck.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down at least two westbound lanes while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

