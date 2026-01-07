MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police motorcycle officers were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash along the Dolphin Expressway that led to lane closures and rush hour headaches.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the westbound lanes, about half a mile west of Le Jeune Road in Miami, at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, four motormen were traveling westbound when two of them were cut off by a passing black SUV, causing two of them to become entangled and crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

The motormen’s motorcycles were seen on the shoulder of the highway with significant damage.

Paramedics transported the two injured officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital. They are both expected to be OK.

One of the injured motormen, a 10-year veteran of the force, suffered a minor back injury, and the other suffered an injury to his shoulder and arm.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Road Rangers and Miami Police officers responded to the scene and shut down three westbound lanes between Le Jeune Road and Red Road while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area, as they continue to investigate.

