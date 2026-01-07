MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police motorcycle officers were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash along the Dolphin Expressway that led to lane closures and rush hour headaches.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the westbound lanes, about half a mile west of Le Jeune Road in Miami, at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, four motormen were traveling westbound when two of them were cut off by a passing black SUV near Northwest 47th Avenue, causing them to become entangled and crash.

MIami Police Chief Manny Morales later addressed the incident with reporters.

“Just a reminder of how dangerous the job is. These folks go out there each and every day and try to keep the streets of Miami safe,” he said.

Police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

The motormen’s motorcycles were seen on the shoulder of the highway with significant damage.

Paramedics transported the two injured officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 7News cameras captured the moment one of them was wheeled into the emergency room, as well as other officers from across Miami-Dade Couty arriving at the hospital to check on the patients.

Police said both officers are expected to be OK. One of them, a 10-year veteran of the force, suffered a minor back injury, and the other suffered an injury to his shoulder and arm.

“It’s definitely not the way we wanted to start the year, but I’m thankful that they’re both in good spirits, and their injuries do not appear to be serious,” said Morales.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Road Rangers and Miami Police officers responded to the scene and shut down three westbound lanes between Le Jeune Road and Red Road while they investigated. The westbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

The officers are expected to be released from the hospital later on Wednesday.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area, as they attempt to determine how the wreck happened.

“We’d appreciate it anyone was on [State Road] 836 this morning and has either video or any information, saw the vehicle that cut off the cops, please give us a call,” said Morales.

The police chief said the department will release some of the video they’re reviewing to the media at some point, as they continue their search for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this crash or the SUV driver’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

