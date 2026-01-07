MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police walked back an earlier account of a Dolphin Expressway crash that sent two City of Miami Police motorcycle officers to the hospital, saying video shows the officers were not cut off and there is no longer any search for an SUV driver.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the westbound lanes, about half a mile west of Le Jeune Road in Miami, at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators initially said four motormen were traveling westbound when two were cut off by a passing black SUV near Northwest 47th Avenue, causing the officers to become entangled and crash.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales later addressed the incident with reporters.

“Just a reminder of how dangerous the job is. These folks go out there each and every day and try to keep the streets of Miami safe,” he said.

Police had said the driver of the SUV fled the scene and asked the public to help identify the vehicle.

“We’d appreciate it anyone was on [State Road] 836 this morning and has either video or any information, saw the vehicle that cut off the cops, please give us a call,” said Morales.

But Mike Vega, Miami Police’s public information officer, said Wednesday that officers were not cut off. After reviewing video, the department determined the officers were working a funeral procession detail and were trying to instruct a civilian driver not to enter the procession. During their effort to communicate that information, the officers crashed, Vegas said.

The police department said it is no longer looking for any black SUV, or any vehicle or driver connected to the crash.

Paramedics transported the officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said the officers suffered injuries to their arms, shoulders and legs and are expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday night or Thursday.

“It’s definitely not the way we wanted to start the year, but I’m thankful that they’re both in good spirits, and their injuries do not appear to be serious,” said Morales.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Road Rangers and Miami Police officers responded to the scene and shut down three westbound lanes between Le Jeune Road and Red Road while they investigated. The westbound lanes have since reopened.

Morales previously said the department would release some of the video being reviewed.

