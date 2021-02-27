2 Miami Police motorcycle officers struck by car; 1 transported

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police motorcycle officers were struck by a car, sending one of them to the hospital, officials said.

According to investigators, the crash took place near Northwest 13th Avenue and Third Street, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

One of the officers was treated at the scene.

The other officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he was conscious and alert during transport.

Officials said the driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.

7News cameras captured fellow police officers outside of the hospital after they gathered to support their co-worker.

