2 Miami Gardens police cruisers involved in crashes at separate locations

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after two police cruisers were involved in crashes at different locations in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 167th Street and 27th Avenue, just after midnight, Thursday.

7News cameras captured the marked SUV with significant front-end damage after officials say it crashed into a red light camera pole and overturned.

Meanwhile, at a scene about one mile away, another cruiser was involved in a minor crash.

A suspect’s vehicle was parked in front of the cruiser with at least two flat tires.

It’s unclear what police were investigating before the crash or if anybody was hurt.

