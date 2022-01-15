MIAMI (WSVN) - A change in the public bus system is coming to Miami-Dade County as a result of the omicron outbreak.

Starting this coming Thursday, two routes will be temporarily suspended, the 39 Express and the 103/C, Miami-Dade Transit officials said in a press release issued Friday.

The current surge in COVID-19 cases has impacted the department, which was already dealing with a shortage in bus drivers.

Alternative routes are the 31 Busway Local, 38 Busway MAX and 113/M.

There are also adjustments to several other routes that will go into effect until further notice. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.