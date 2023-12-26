MIAMI (WSVN) - Two dangerous drives changed lives for families as Christmas Day approached.

One man ended up spending Christmas in the hospital, while another ambushed on Christmas Eve did not survive.

Two people continue on the run after leaving one person shot in the neck and the other in the leg.

Another incident occurred on Christmas day around 12:10 a.m. on the Palmetto near Okeechobee Road.

An unknown vehicle pulled up to a Mercedes-Benz and unloaded a barrage of bullets.

In a video captured, the driver’s side window is visibly blown out, and Florida Highway Patrol said it was all because of road rage.

The man who was driving was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Hours before that, just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve along northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, a man was traveling south in a four-door red Mazda. He was then suddenly surrounded by what 7News sources said was a gang of people on ATVs and dirt bikes.

It led to a verbal dispute when the man in the car tried to drive away, but he couldn’t when shots were fired and hit the man driving the car in the neck.

The driver was killed inside of that car.

Sources said that the one responsible for it was riding a grey ATV and fled the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.