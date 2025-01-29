MIAMI (WSVN) - Two police officers have been taken to the hospital following a car crash in Miami.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of 67th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue in Miami.

According to Miami Fire, both officers are Miami-Dade School Police officers. They were transported by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

Their condition is unclear.

7News cameras captured the school police car crashed into the fence of Northwestern High School.

It remains unclear how the crash occurred.

Officials have blocked off the road in the area as they investigate the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.