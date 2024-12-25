SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were enroute to respond to an emergency call when they crashed into each other in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 137th Avenue just before 10:00a.m.,Wednesday.

Officials said, both officers were transported to a hospital in stable condition as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.