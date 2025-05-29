MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade County employees accused of a pricey heist at Port Miami have been arrested, officials say.

Angel Prudhomme and Tangela Park are charged with grand theft. They were custodial workers at the Port Miami.

Detectives said surveillance cameras captured them removing artwork from a terminal, loading the pieces into their cars, and taking off.

The artwork, valued at more than $50,000 was recovered.

