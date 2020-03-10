2 Miami Beach Police officers transported after fight; 4 arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami Beach Police officers were taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were injured while responding to a large fight, leading police to arrest a total of four people.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Ocean Drive and Ninth Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured one of the officers being put in an ambulance.

According to investigators, one of the victims suffered a leg injury, and the other injured his finger.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital. They are expected to be OK.

All four people arrested have been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

