2 Miami Beach Police officers transported after being roughed up

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami Beach Police officers have been taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were injured while responding to a disturbance call.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene along Ninth Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured one of the officers being put in an ambulance.

According to investigators, one of the victims suffered a leg injury, and the other injured his finger.

Both officers have been transported to an area hospital. They are expected to be OK.

