2 Miami Beach Police officers transported after being roughed up; subjects detained

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami Beach Police officers were taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were injured while responding to a disturbance call, leading police to detain a few subjects.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Ninth Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured one of the officers being put in an ambulance.

According to investigators, one of the victims suffered a leg injury, and the other injured his finger.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital. They are expected to be OK.

Police later confirmed they detained an unspecified number of subjects but have not provided further details about the incident.

