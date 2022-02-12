SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have announced a break in a case of a 2021 shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a young mother mother dead.

Twenty-four-year-old Le’Shonte Jones was shot and killed on May 3.

Her little girl had to be rushed to the hospital after she was grazed with bullet fragments. The child survived the shooting.

For months, Miami-Dade Police detectives used a clue to catch the woman’s killer.

The gunman took off from the area of Southwest 258th Street and U.S. 1, where the victims lived.

Police have made three arrests in this case.

Javon Carter and Romiel Robinson have been charged with murder.

A third suspect, a woman, was arrested in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition.

