NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the takedown was preceded by a shooting near a Burger King on Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

The gunshots left witnesses in shock and fear.

“We see like the bullet shells on the ground and stuff like that, and I’m like, it’s crazy, like, always something going on in Northside. It’s always something going on,” said witness Jervona Barbie.

7Skyforce hovered above a black Dodge Charger as the reckless driver attempted to flee the scene.

The Charger was seen speeding down certain roadways and going against traffic before hopping on a grassy median, with officers from Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police on the driver’s tail.

During the chase, the Charger was hit by a vehicle at the intersection near Northwest 121st Street and 17th Avenue, causing the Charger to spin out before continuing to flee.

The driver stopped shortly after. 7Skyforce captured the moment officers surrounded the Charger with their guns drawn and pulled the driver and a passenger out of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the Charger later spoke with 7News.

“Minding my own business, right in front of me, and then he hit the corner of my truck, right in front of the police,” said the driver. “Then, all of a sudden, I see like 20 cop cars. [The Charger] spun around after he hit me. By the grace of God, everybody’s alright.”

The second subject who was a passenger in the Charger was also taken into custody.

Northwest 27th Avenue, where the pursuit started, was blocked off with crime scene tape as police focused on two vehicles: a silver SUV and a white sedan. Evidence markers and what appear to be shell casings were visible near the vehicles.

“I’m just glad that there were no kids around and stuff like that. I don’t know why people would be crazy in broad daylight,” said Barbie.

Those two vehicles were later towed away.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.