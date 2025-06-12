MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a home invasion in a Wynwood apartment complex left a man pistoled whipped and two others shot.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the Highley House apartment complex in the area of 2150 North Miami Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an home invasion robbery by three armed subjects, police say.

Officials said a struggled ensued between the subjects and two men inside the apartment. One of the men suffered a wound to his head after been pistol whipped by a firearm, while the second was shot in the leg.

After the firearm was discharged, a bullet traveled through an adjacent unit, striking a neighbor in the leg.

The two victims struck by gunfire were transported in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. The victim with the head injury is also in stable condition. All three men are expected to be OK.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene for hours collecting evidence.

Residents in the area spoke to 7News, expressing concern over the recent events.

“I think it’s a horrible thing,” said one man. “A lot of times with these high-rises, though, you can never tell what is going to happen. A lot of people with different lives, so you never really know what is going to happen. It’s unfortunate that those kinds of things are happening now.”

“This property management in my building since I’ve moved in has gone downhill, I’m not surprised,” said Salvatore Mazzola. “The type of people that are in my building it doesn’t surprise me. It’s really, sad.”

7News cameras captured officials leading one man away in handcuffs, but police said he is not one of the subjects.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting, as well as any potential motives, are also under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

