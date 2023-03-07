SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are lucky to be alive after the plane they were in went down near the Everglades and flipped onto its roof.

Around 5 p.m., rescue units were dispatched to the downed aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 172, about 12 miles southwest of Miami Executive Airport, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the aircraft could be seen overturned and two men were spotted standing on the wings.

A Miami-Dade Police helicopter spotted the plane and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter moved in for the save after a paramedic was lured down to check on the two men.

They were transported to the airport where the aircraft was based.

The men on board the plane were able to contact authorities via cell phone and send out a GPS location of where they had landed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the crash.

