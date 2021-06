MIAMI (WSVN) - A capsized boat prompted a rescue in Biscayne Bay.

Officials said two men were in the water hanging onto a mile marker near the north side of the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

They said the men were on a 6-foot boat that went under, forcing them overboard.

They were eventually pulled to safety and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.