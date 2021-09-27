NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews came to the rescue after two men fell off a personal watercraft near Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of someone injured east of the Miami Seaquarium, near the Crandon Park Marina, Monday afternoon.

Crews later learned the riders had fallen off a personal watercraft but were otherwise OK.

Officials said one of the men swam back to shore, and the other was helped back by a fireboat.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.