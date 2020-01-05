2 men killed in separate shootings in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two communities in North Miami Beach are mourning the loss of two men who, police said, were fatally gunned down in unrelated shootings.

A group of friends spent Sunday in prayer, as they remembered Clifton Cargil just feet from where, investigators said, he was killed.

“I thought it was a joke, but the more messages I saw, I realized it was real,” said Cofi, a friend of Cargil.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to an alley between Northeast 19th and 20th avenues, near 163rd Street, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a man was murdered. Friends of the victim identified him as Cargil.

“We have to give thanks for his life,” said one mourner.

“He was a good guy,” said Cofi. “He made sure everybody was safe. He looked out for everybody.”

Mourners said Cargil, whom they described as a passionate bicyclist with a big heart, had gone for a Sunday bike ride as he often did. It would turn out to be his last.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Cofi.

Cargil was found dead less than a mile away from where, police said, shots rang out, in the area of Northwest 164th Street and 15th Avenue, during the overnight hours.

Friends of the second victim identified him as David Wayland.

“You know, it just breaks my heart,” said Evelyn, a friend of the victim.

7News cameras captured a small makeshift memorial with a heart-shaped balloon and flowers near the spot where Wayland was shot.

“[He was] just a very peaceful, outgoing, adventurous, happy, joyful guy,” said Evelyn.

Friends of Wayland said he was on his way back from a nearby Walmart when he was shot twice in the head.

The unconnected murders have left many with grief and unanswered questions.

Now those left reeling by the sudden loss of their loved ones are urging those responsible to surrender to authorities.

“Just turn yourself in. Do something. You know, he didn’t deserve this at all,” said Evelyn.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.