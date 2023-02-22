MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - It was tragedy for two friends who were on the job.

Friends and family members are mourning the loss of two friends and business partners killed in an explosion in Medley.

“The world lost two amazing people, but God gained two angels,” said Dana Cerullo, a family friend.

“There are no words to describe what good people they were,” said Rochelle Brodzki, a family friend.

Family members identified the two victims as Elias Gross and Vincent Williams.

“He was an amazing man,” said Jordan Goodman, Gross’ stepson. “I was deployed for five years, so I’m just glad he was able to take care of my siblings and always did the world for them, the same with my mom, he made her happy.”

The two business partners were killed Tuesday morning when their company’s fuel truck somehow burst into flames at 11350 NW South River Drive.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Broward County.

A man who works nearby said welding was being done on a fuel tanker, which he believes triggered the blast.

In addition to the two friends and business partners, first responders airlifted one person to Ryder Trauma Center and another by ground. Both are said to be in critical condition.

“There are a lot of people around to show them love and be there for them, and it’s all we can do,” Brodzki said.

The family told 7News that these two friends had just recently launched this fuel delivery business.

They were doing what they loved in business together.

Now, as two families come together to remember their loved ones, detectives continue to investigate what exactly went wrong.

