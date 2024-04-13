MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a gunman opened fire at gas station in Miami, triggering an hours-long search for a suspect that led officers to take one person into custody.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at a Chevron station in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street, just after 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the violent chain of events began with a verbal altercation inside of the gas station involving two employees.

Police said the subject pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking the employees and a customer, then fled on foot.

The employees, identified as 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who identified himself as Lorenzo said he works security at the gas station. He said the victims , affectionately known by the neighbors as “Sunny” and “Moon,” were the owners of the business.

“I don’t know what the argument was,” he said. “[The gunman] shot [one of the owners] two times and shot him in the back, when he turned around, four more times, and then he shot the other guy three times.”

Lorenzo said he had overslept, and by the time he arrived, police had cordoned off the gas station with crime scene tape.

Paramedics rushed the customer, identified as 57-year-old Elijah Shorter, to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Back at the scene, police were seen collecting evidence and laying out several markers.

Police said they set up two perimeters, as SWAT teams searched for the shooter for hours.

“I looked outside and saw a million cars, tanks,” said an area resident.

Just before 8 p.m., detectives confirmed they have apprehended one person.

“I saw about five or six cops putting him in the back of a car,” said the area resident.

However, police said, it remains unclear whether or not this individual was the one who pulled the trigger.

Neighbors remain in shock and devastated over the loss of Hussain and Shaukat.

“They didn’t deserve this whatsoever,” said the area resident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

