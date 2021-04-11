2 men in stolen car taken into custody on SR 836 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A search for two men riding in a stolen car ended with their capture along the Dolphin Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the driver of the stolen Mercedes-Benz was heading eastbound when he hit a barrier on the exit to Northwest 45th Avenue.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, police said, the subject bailed out of the vehicle, tossed a gun and jumped into a canal.

Officers pulled him out with a rope.

The other man in the car ran under the overpass where he was caught, detectives said.

Both men were cuffed and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

