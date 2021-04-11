2 men in custody after chase through eastbound 836 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been taken into custody after a brief chase in on eastbound 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A driver in a stolen car hit a barrier on the exit to Northwest 45th Avenue, bailing out, tossing a gun, and jumping into a canal.

Police pulled him out with a rope.

Another man in the car ran under the overpass where he was caught.

Both were cuffed and taken to TGK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.