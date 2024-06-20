SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were hospitalized following a stabbing incident at a Southwest Miami-Dade LA Fitness, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at LA Fitness, located at 14100 SW 8 Street just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man with an apparent stab wound and another man injured from the altercation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both men to an area hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

