MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men in the hospital after, police said, they were stabbed at a hotel in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel on Biscayne Boulevard Way and Southeast Third Avenue, just before 2:40 a.m., Saturday.

First reponders arrived to find the victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the men at the scene before taking them to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. The other victim was treated a small stab wound. Both men are listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate what led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.