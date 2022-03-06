MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men are recovering at the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call in reference to a double shooting along the 6900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m., Sunday.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were both self-transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

