NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s run from authorities came to a crashing end in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending him and another driver to the hospital, investigators said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday morning.

Detectives said it all started when an MDSO deputy obtained a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle speeding in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 10 a.m.

Investigators said the deputy notified MDSO’s Aviation Unit to follow the car, moments before it crashed into a civilian vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and transported both drivers involved to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The man who was behind the wheel of the civilian vehicle was taken to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center. Both drivers are listed in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies who are handling the traffic crash.

